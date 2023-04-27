The major US stock indices
Read this Term are set to open higher despite the concerns about inflation from the GDP data and stronger US initial jobless claims which is also not good for inflation
Read this Term. The 2 year yield is up 11.3 basis points to 4.037%. That is up from 3.869% during yesterday's trade. The high-yield this week was on Monday day at 4.18%.
The US futures are currently implying:
- Dow industrial average up 115 points
- NASDAQ index up 145 points
- S&P index up 22.75 points
looking at some specific companies
- Shares of Meta are leading the way as it trades at $241 after closing yesterday at $209.40. Earnings easily be expectations expectations and the company seems to be back on the positive track after slashing payroll/cutting costs.
- Microsoft yesterday rose sharply but is trading near unchanged today.
- Caterpillar announced earnings today and are down sharply. It stock closed at $216.19 and is currently trading at $208.33.
- Honeywell reported earnings today on our trading sharply higher after beating on the top and bottom lines. Shares are trading at $196 after closing yesterday at $190.90.
- Merck shares are also higher after beating earlier today. The stock is currently trading at $115.78 after closing yesterday at $113.38
- Amazon will report after the close. It is shares are higher in premarket trading trading at $108.46 after closing at $104.89 yesterday.
- Intel also announced after the close its shares are lower at $28.92 after closing at $29.05
- MasterCard is a trading lower at $362.63 or -1.13%. The company says that consumer spending remains resilient despite tough economy but sees the signs of inflation calling