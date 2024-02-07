Dow Industrial Average futures are implying up 100 points

S&P index futures are implying a gain of 20.25 points

NASDAQ index futures are implying a gain of 106 points

Yields are trading higher by about one – two basis points across the yield curve.

Apple is reportedly building prototypes for a foldable/clamshell iPhone, but not on production plans for 2024 or 2025. Apple shares are up 1.73% in premarket trading.

There is a number of fed speakers on tap today including Barkin, Mester, Kugler.

US 10 year note auction will take place at 1 PM ET. The three year note auction was met with better-than-trend demand especially from international buyers.