- Dow Industrial Average futures are implying up 100 points
- S&P index futures are implying a gain of 20.25 points
- NASDAQ index futures are implying a gain of 106 points
Yields are trading higher by about one – two basis points across the yield curve.
Apple is reportedly building prototypes for a foldable/clamshell iPhone, but not on production plans for 2024 or 2025. Apple shares are up 1.73% in premarket trading.
There is a number of fed speakers on tap today including Barkin, Mester, Kugler.
US 10 year note auction will take place at 1 PM ET. The three year note auction was met with better-than-trend demand especially from international buyers.
- Snap shares are down sharply in premarket trading after disappointing earnings (-31.23%)
- Hilton shares are trading down -1.35% after announcing their earnings
- Alibaba is also lower after earnings. Premarket shares are trading down -4.36%
- Uber shares are also lower by -4.37%. (so how are indices higher).
- Fortinet shares are higher by over 7% after reporting better earnings after the close