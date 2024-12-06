Spoos after the jobs report

S&P 500 futures are up 8 points, or 0.1% ahead of the open. The larger move is in Russell 2000 futures, which are up 0.8%.

The gains come after non-farm payrolls beat estimates slightly but saw the unemployment rate rise. That's enough to maintain confidence that the economy is solid but also nudge the Federal Reserve towards cutting rates in December.

Throughout today we will get comments from Fed officials ahead of the midnight blackout. Those could impact markets and pricing further. The main one to watch is Mary Daly at 1 pm ET.