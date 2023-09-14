Futures prices are implying a stronger opening for the major US stock indices. Today stronger data out of the US is not hurting the stocks (so far).

Yields are lower with the

2 year now down -2.6 basis points

10 year is down -1.5 basis points and

30-year is near unchanged on the day.

Premarket stock futures are implying:

Dow Industrial Average is employing a gain of 228 points after yesterday's -70.46 point decline

S&P index is trading up 26.2 points after yesterday's 5.52 point rise

NASDAQ index is trading higher by 85.5 points after yesterday's 39.97 point rise

Crude oil made higher by $1.17 or 1.32% at $89.69. Gold is trading down $3.30 at $1904.95. Bitcoin is trading steady at $26,600.

The ECB raise rates by 25 basis points. Lagarde said that the hike might not be the last. That ticked the price back above the low from last week at 1.06854 to a high rebound price of 1.0696. That high remained below the low price from Tuesday (in the low price from the week coming into today's trading) at 1.0705, and the price has since rotated back lower. It currently trades at 1.0674. Traders will be watching the 1.0660 – 1.06669 area for potential support. Break below and it opens the door for further selling..