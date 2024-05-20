The Major US stock indices are set open little changed

Dow Industrial Average average -3.5 points

S&P index +2.5 points

NASDAQ index +16.0 points

On Friday the Dow Industrial Average average closed at a record level and also above the 40,000 level for the first time ever. The high close was at 40,003.60.

The S&P closed at a record on Wednesday at 5308.14. On Friday the index closed at 5303.26.

The NASDAQ index also closed at a record level on Wednesday at 16742.39. On Friday closed at 16685.97 (New record high close is 57 points away from Friday's closing level).

Nvidia will announce the earnings on Wednesday. In premarket trading there shares are up 1.27%.

Gamestop shares are down -2.07% ahead of the open, after surging last week to a high of $64.83 (during normal market hours).