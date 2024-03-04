The major US stock indices are set to open lower according to futures prices.

Dow Industrial average is trading down -202 points. On Friday, the index rose 90.99 points or 0.23%. For the week the index fell -0.11%.

S&P index is trading down -11 points. On Friday the index rose 40.79 points or 0.80%. For the week the index rose 0.95%.

NASDAQ index is trading down -9.41 points. On Friday the index surged by 183.02 points or 1.14%. For the week the index rose 1.74%

Some movers in premarket trading

Apple is lower as they were fined €1.8 billion from an antitrust fine alleging abuse from the App Store rules for music streaming apps. Apple shares are down -1.29% in premarket trading

Super Micro Computers is trading up $138.78 or 15.33% at $1044.25 after the announcement after the close last Friday that they would be included in the S&P 500

Deckers Outdoor Corporation was also added to the S&P and its shares are up 3.51% in premarket trading

Nvidia shares are up $16.41 or 1.99%

AMD shares are trading up 1.21% in premarket trading after surging by 14.8% last week

Broadcom shares are up 1.52% in premarket trading. They announce earnings on Thursday

Other major earnings announcements this week include:

Tuesday:

Nio

Target

CrowdStrike

Thursday