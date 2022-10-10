The major US stock indices are set to open marginally higher after 3 straight days of declines.

The S&P index has a key 200 week moving average this week near 3600. Keep that level in mind.

The Dow industrial average and NASDAQ index closed on Friday below their 200 week moving averages for the 3rd straight week.

The futures are implying:

Dow +125 points. The index fell -630.15 points on Friday

S&P +11 points. The index fell -104.86 points on Friday

NASDAQ index +18 points. The index fell -420.91 point on Friday