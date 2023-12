Dow Industrial Average futures are implying a rise after yesterday's 0.86 point rise

S&P futures are implying a gain of 4.69 points after yesterdays 21.39 point rise

Nasdaq futures are implying a gain of +17 points after yesterday's 90.89 point rise

Both the Nasdaq and the Dow are on 8 day win streaks.The S&P had a modest decline on Friday, snapping it's streak, but rebounded higher yesterday (up 7 of 8 trading days).

The major indices are all working on a 7 week win streak.