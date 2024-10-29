Yields continue to move higher as markets adjust to the potential for a Trump Presidency next week, and it is making the stocks pause. The futures are currently implying:
- Dow industrial average, -188 points
- S&P index, -12.0 point
- NASDAQ index, -6.25 points
Looking at the US yield curve:
- 2 year yield 4.170%, +3.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.163%, +4.9 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.328%, +5.0 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.569%, +3.9 basis points
a snapshot of the earnings this morning showed:
- Sysco Corp (SYY) Q1 2025: EPS 1.09 (exp. 1.13) - Missed, Revenue 20.48bn (exp. 20.47bn) - Met
- Corning Inc (GLW) Q3 2024: EPS 0.54 (exp. 0.52) - Beat, Revenue 3.73bn (exp. 3.72bn) - Beat
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Q3 2024: EPS 1.20 (exp. 1.07) - Beat, Revenue 7.85bn (exp. 7.88bn) - Met
- Nokian Tyres (TYRES FH) Q3: EPS -0.03 (exp. -0.08) - Beat, Revenue 313mn (exp. 337mn) - Missed
- Phillips 66 (PSX) Q3 2024: EPS 2.04 (exp. 1.68) - Beat, Revenue 34.44bn (exp. N/A)
- SoFi (SOFI) Q3 2024: EPS 0.06 (exp. 0.04) - Beat, Revenue 0.68bn (exp. 0.68bn) - Met
- JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) Q3 2024: EPS -0.16 (exp. -0.26) - Beat, Revenue 2.36bn (exp. 2.34bn) - Beat
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) Q3 2024: EPS 3.23 (exp. 3.20) - Beat, Revenue 6.87bn (exp. 6.82bn) - Beat
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) Q3 2024: EPS 1.06 (exp. 0.62) - Beat, Revenue 17.7bn (exp. 14.95bn) - Beat
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Q3 2024: EPS 4.20 (exp. 5.03) - Missed, Revenue 4.9bn (exp. 4.9bn) - Met
Looking ahead, the good stuff starts to show up after the close with AMD, Alphabet, Chipotle all releasing. Tomorrow, Microsoft and Meta report and on Thursday Amazon and Apple report.
Below is the schedule of releases for the rest of the week
After Close today:
- AMD
- Alphabet
- Snap Inc.
- Chipotle
- Visa
- First Solar
Wednesday
Before Open:
- Lilly
- Caterpillar
- Humana
After Close:
- Microsoft
- Meta
- Coinbase
- Robinhood
Thursday
Before Open:
- Uber
- Peloton
- Merck
- ConocoPhillips
- SiriusXM
- Altria
- Mastercard
After Close:
- Amazon
- Apple
- Intel
Friday
Before Open:
- FuboTV
- Chevron
- ExxonMobil
- Wayfair