The futures are applying modest changes in the major indices I have the open, but I get a feeling that it will be a volatile day once again. Yesterday bought the NASDAQ and S&P fell by the most since the end of 2022. Ouch.
Futures are currently implying
- S&P index +1.5 points
- Dow Industrial Average with -21 points
- NASDAQ index +25 points
yields are lower, but off their lowest levels (and trading near highs) after the better-than-expected GDP data:
- two year yield 4.424%, +0.6 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.141%, -0.9 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.260%, -2.4 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.515% -3.3 basis points
The U.S. Treasury will complete their coupon auctions for the week with the sale of 7 year note at 1 PM ET.