The futures are applying modest changes in the major indices I have the open, but I get a feeling that it will be a volatile day once again. Yesterday bought the NASDAQ and S&P fell by the most since the end of 2022. Ouch.

Futures are currently implying

S&P index +1.5 points

Dow Industrial Average with -21 points

NASDAQ index +25 points

yields are lower, but off their lowest levels (and trading near highs) after the better-than-expected GDP data:

two year yield 4.424%, +0.6 basis points

5-year yield 4.141%, -0.9 basis points

10 year yield 4.260%, -2.4 basis points

30-year yield 4.515% -3.3 basis points

The U.S. Treasury will complete their coupon auctions for the week with the sale of 7 year note at 1 PM ET.