STOXX 600 daily

US equities have had a decent bounce off the lows but are still deeply in negative territory. The S&P 500 is down 57 points to 5913 after falling as low as 5869. If the index falls 1% it would be the first time since 1952 that it's had two 1% (or more) declines in the period between Christmas and New Years. Traditionally, that's one of the strongest times of the year.

Meanwhile, European stocks meandered to moderate declines: