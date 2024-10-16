US indices are moving higher and trading to new session highs as the market moves toward the end of day.

  • Dow industrial average traded as high as 43,098.14. The index is currently trading up 325 points or 0.76% at 43064.62
  • S&P index traded as high as 5846.52. The current prices trading at up 25.30. or 0.44%at 5840.75
  • NASDAQ index traded as high as 18383.11. It is currently trading at 58368.51 up 53 points or 0.30%.

Some winners today include:

  • United Airlines Holdings (UAL): +14.04%
  • Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT): +13.53%
  • Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN): +13.41%
  • Morgan Stanley (MS): +6.45%
  • American Airlines (AAL): +6.28%
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL): +6.14%
  • BlackBerry (BB): +5.82%
  • Micron (MU): +4.97%
  • Super Micro Computer (SMCI): +3.92%
  • Cisco (CSCO): +3.52%
  • NVIDIA (NVDA): +3.51%