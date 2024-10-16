US indices are moving higher and trading to new session highs as the market moves toward the end of day.

Dow industrial average traded as high as 43,098.14. The index is currently trading up 325 points or 0.76% at 43064.62

S&P index traded as high as 5846.52. The current prices trading at up 25.30. or 0.44%at 5840.75

NASDAQ index traded as high as 18383.11. It is currently trading at 58368.51 up 53 points or 0.30%.

Some winners today include: