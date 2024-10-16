US indices are moving higher and trading to new session highs as the market moves toward the end of day.
- Dow industrial average traded as high as 43,098.14. The index is currently trading up 325 points or 0.76% at 43064.62
- S&P index traded as high as 5846.52. The current prices trading at up 25.30. or 0.44%at 5840.75
- NASDAQ index traded as high as 18383.11. It is currently trading at 58368.51 up 53 points or 0.30%.
Some winners today include:
- United Airlines Holdings (UAL): +14.04%
- Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT): +13.53%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN): +13.41%
- Morgan Stanley (MS): +6.45%
- American Airlines (AAL): +6.28%
- Delta Air Lines (DAL): +6.14%
- BlackBerry (BB): +5.82%
- Micron (MU): +4.97%
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI): +3.92%
- Cisco (CSCO): +3.52%
- NVIDIA (NVDA): +3.51%