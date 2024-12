We've been used to seeing some late-day strength in equities but it's the opposite today as the S&P 500 turns lower, falling 0.15%. The Nasdaq is also down 0.2%.

To be sure, they're small moves and the market appears to be waiting for non-farm payrolls but the dip has come alongside bitcoin falling through $98K after touching $103K earlier today.

Some profit taking seems to be in the air, perhaps on fears that we could get hawkish Fed signals tomorrow.