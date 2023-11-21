Major US stock indices take a break today and in the process snap a 5 day when straight for the S&P and NASDAQ indices. The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -62.77 points or -0.18% at 35088.28

S&P index -9.21 points or -0.20% at 4538.18

NASDAQ index -84.56 points or -0.59% at 14199.97

Russell 2000, -23.82 points or -1.32% at 1783.26

Nvidia will announce the earnings after the close. There stock is closing down $-4.10 or -0.81% at $499.99 (just below the $500 level). For a preview click here

Microsoft which closed at a record high yesterday fell $4.36 today or -1.16% at $373.08