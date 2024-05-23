The major US stock indices - thank you Nvidia - are expected to open higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. Nvidia shares are trading up 6.8% after smashing earnings/revenue estimates.

The stock index futures are currently implying

S&P index up 33 points or 0.62%

Dow Industrial Average average up 50 points or 0.13%

NASDAQ up 206 points or 1.07%

Shares of Nvidia are trading at $117 up $67 or 7.06% (new record). Super Micro Computers are also rising strongly with a gain of $52.93 or 6.06%. I can't ask daddy asking to come in here but Elliott month have those books is activity box and STD coming here okay and all will sing sailor okay what USDA okay you

Snowflake announced after the close of yesterday and it too is higher after revenues smashed through expectations (828.7 million versus 788.1 million expected). It is shares rub $6.55 or 4.01%.

Tesla shares are up 1.34%. Cramer on CNBC gave a apprehensive buy this morning.

Other chip stocks:

Micron +1.23%

AMD, +3.22%

Broadcom, +2.63%

Intel lags with a gain of 0.32%

The DOJ is to sue Live Nation over anti-trust violations. Shares of Live Nation are down -6.56% in premarket trading.