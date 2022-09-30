The major US indices are opening mixed close to unchanged levels.

The major indices erased the premarket gains that saw the Dow industrial average up around 200 points at its highs.

The S&P index today is getting closer to its rising 200 week moving average which currently comes in at 3589.57. The low price in early trading reached 3630.90 within about 41 points of the key moving average level. The NASDAQ and Dow industrial average are below those moving average levels.

A snapshot a few minutes into the opening is showing:

The month of September is traditionally a down month and this year was no exception. For the trading month, the major indices are all down sharply:

  • Dow industrial average closed August 31 at 31510.44. The price is down -7.9% for the month
  • S&P index closed August 31 at 3954.99. The price is down -8.6% for the month
  • NASDAQ index closed August 31 at 11816.20. The price is down -9.47% for the month