The major US stock indices are opening lower - but off the lowest premarket levels - after last week's near 5% declines for the major indices. The snapshot of the prices currently shows:

In the US debt market, yields are continuing their run to the upside with the 2 year approaching 4.0%:

  • 2 year yield 3.961%, +8.8 basis points
  • 5 year 3.711%, +7.5 basis point
  • 10 year 3.504%, +5.3 basis points
  • 30 year 3.535%, +1.7 basis points

In other markets:

  • spot gold is trading down $7.22 or -0.43% at $1666.61
  • spot silver is trading down $0.20 -1.09% at $19.35
  • crude oil is trading at $83.40, that's up from session lows at $82.11. The current price is still down $1.17 or -2.08%
  • bitcoin is trading at $19,036 after reaching a low today of $18,271