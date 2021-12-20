The major US stock indices are opening lower with the indices down around -1.2% (or so). The fears of omicron that investors on edge as implications range from slower growth, to less people willing to reenter the workforce, to supply chain concerns, etc. all weighing on the psyche of traders/investors. Usually when that happens, there is a tendency to get out.

The snapshot of the market 30 minutes into the opening is currently showing:

Dow industrial average -581 points or -1.64% at 34787

S&P index -60 points or -1.3% at 4561

NASDAQ index -185 points or -1.22% at 14980

Russell 2000 -48 points or -2.26% at 2124.85

in other markets:

Spot gold is down $2.50 or -0.14% at $1795.40

Spot silver is down $0.12 or -0.56% at $22.21

crude oil is trading down $3.50 at $67.10

The price bitcoin is trading at $46,121. On Friday at 5 PM, the price is trading around 47,000