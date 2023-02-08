The major US stock indices are modestly lower in early trading giving back some of the gains seen in trading yesterday:
- Dow Industrial Average is down -83 points are -0.25% at 34074
- S&P is down -17.00 points or -0.41% at 4147
- the NASDAQ index is down -53 points or -0.44% at 12061.25
- Russell 2000 is down -12.45 points or -0.63% at 1960.18
in the US a debt market, yields are mixed:
- 2 year 4.460%, -1.0 basis points
- 5 year 3.825% -1.9 basis points
- 10 year 3.667% -0.6 basis points
- 30 year 3.724% +1.9 basis points
The US treasury auctions off 10 year bonds at 1 PM ET. The three-year note auction yesterday was not well received, but may have been influenced by the Fed Chair Q&A session which occurred at the same time. The Bid to cover was light. The tail was much larger than the 6 month average.