The major US stock indices are modestly lower in early trading giving back some of the gains seen in trading yesterday:

in the US a debt market, yields are mixed:

  • 2 year 4.460%, -1.0 basis points
  • 5 year 3.825% -1.9 basis points
  • 10 year 3.667% -0.6 basis points
  • 30 year 3.724% +1.9 basis points

The US treasury auctions off 10 year bonds at 1 PM ET. The three-year note auction yesterday was not well received, but may have been influenced by the Fed Chair Q&A session which occurred at the same time. The Bid to cover was light. The tail was much larger than the 6 month average.