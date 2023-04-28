US major indices are marginally lower in early Friday trading. For the trading week, they are also little changed.

A snapshot of the major indices 11 minutes into the open issues showing:

For the trading week as the clock ticks toward its close shows modest changes in the major indices

  • Dow Industrial Average is down -0.06%
  • S&P index is a down -0.03%
  • NASDAQ index is up 0.15%
  • Russell 2000 is not faring as well with a decline of -2.24%

Amazon reported after the close yesterday and their shares are trading down $4.93 or -4.52% at $104.76.

Intel reported after the close yesterday as well and their stock is currently up to dollars or 6.62% at $31.87

Exxon reported better-than-expected earnings and that their shares are up 1.63% today. Chevron earnings also be but their stock is currently down -0.95%.

This week major big stocks reported and the winners and loser are mixed:

  • alphabet shares are up 1.13% on the week
  • Microsoft shares are up 7.05%
  • MasterCard shares are down -0.10%
  • Meta-shares are up 12.11%
  • Verizon shares are down -1.77%
  • 3M +1.16%
  • Caterpillar -1.49%
  • Coca-Cola -0.67%
  • Honeywell +2.13%
  • McDonald's +0.69%
  • Merck -0.84%
  • Boeing -0.79%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb -5.99%
  • Service now -4.02%
  • Chipotle +12.72%

US yields are down but off their lowest levels:

  • 2 year yield 4.074% -2.3 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.544% -5.7 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.463% -6.5 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.690% -6.5 basis points