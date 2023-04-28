US major indices are marginally lower in early Friday trading. For the trading week, they are also little changed.
A snapshot of the major indices 11 minutes into the open issues showing:
- Dow industrial average -16.77 points or -0.05% at 33809.40
- S&P index -2.0 points or -0.05% at 4133.34
- NASDAQ index -48.01 points or -0.40% at 12094.23
- Russell 2000 +0.26 points or 0.01% at 1751
For the trading week as the clock ticks toward its close shows modest changes in the major indices
- Dow Industrial Average is down -0.06%
- S&P index is a down -0.03%
- NASDAQ index is up 0.15%
- Russell 2000 is not faring as well with a decline of -2.24%
Amazon reported after the close yesterday and their shares are trading down $4.93 or -4.52% at $104.76.
Intel reported after the close yesterday as well and their stock is currently up to dollars or 6.62% at $31.87
Exxon reported better-than-expected earnings and that their shares are up 1.63% today. Chevron earnings also be but their stock is currently down -0.95%.
This week major big stocks reported and the winners and loser are mixed:
- alphabet shares are up 1.13% on the week
- Microsoft shares are up 7.05%
- MasterCard shares are down -0.10%
- Meta-shares are up 12.11%
- Verizon shares are down -1.77%
- 3M +1.16%
- Caterpillar -1.49%
- Coca-Cola -0.67%
- Honeywell +2.13%
- McDonald's +0.69%
- Merck -0.84%
- Boeing -0.79%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb -5.99%
- Service now -4.02%
- Chipotle +12.72%
US yields are down but off their lowest levels:
- 2 year yield 4.074% -2.3 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.544% -5.7 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.463% -6.5 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.690% -6.5 basis points