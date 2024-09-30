The major US stock indices are trading mixed to start the weekend and the third quarter.

The snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average -194.71 points or -0.46% at 14 118129

S&P index -4.54 points or -0.08% at 5733.63

NASDAQ index +27.93 points or 0.15% at 18147.52

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -4.93 points or -0.22% at 2219.77

For the third quarter, the major indices are all higher:

Dow industrial average +7.7%

S&P index up 4.98%

NASDAQ index up 2.29%

Russell 2000 up 8.50%

For the trading month: