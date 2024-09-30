The major US stock indices are trading mixed to start the weekend and the third quarter.
The snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average -194.71 points or -0.46% at 14 118129
- S&P index -4.54 points or -0.08% at 5733.63
- NASDAQ index +27.93 points or 0.15% at 18147.52
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -4.93 points or -0.22% at 2219.77
For the third quarter, the major indices are all higher:
- Dow industrial average +7.7%
- S&P index up 4.98%
- NASDAQ index up 2.29%
- Russell 2000 up 8.50%
For the trading month:
- Dow , +1.29%
- S&P index up 1.46%
- NASDAQ index up 2.45%
- Russell 2000 up 0.23%