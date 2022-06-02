The major US stock indices are trading to new session highs and in what has been a volatile trading day. The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 201 points or 0.61% at 33013.44

S&P index up 47.41 points or 1.15% at 4148.13

NASDAQ index up 242 points or 2.02% at 12236.75

Russell 2000 is up 35.52 points or 1.92% at 1890.35

All 3 major stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term have been trading above and below their 200 hour moving average over the last few days. The 200 hour moving averages for the indices come in at:

Dow 32628.59

S&P 4080.31

NASDAQ 12011.84

Each of the indices are moving away from those moving averages increasing the bullish bias for each.

Of course tomorrow much will depend on the US jobs report. Today the ADP national employment for May came in weaker at 128K vs. 300 K estimate. The nonfarm payroll estimate is for a gain of 320K when released tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET. The latest flows into stocks have favored weaker data = stronger stocks as it put a lid on Fed policy.

Fed's Brainard meanwhile was more hawkish as she refused to say a September pause might be appropriate.