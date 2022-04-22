The major US stock  indices  are all running to the downside now. The Dow is down over 600 points now and trades negative on the day. The Nasdaq is the best performer with a decline of 1.63%.

A snapshot of the market is currently showing:

  • Dow is down -622 points or -1.79% at 34170. The low reached 34155.15.
  • S&P is -79.79 points or -1.82% at 4313 07 points or -1.79%. The low reached 4311.60
  • Nasdaq is down -217.76 points -1.79% at 12956.89. The low reached 12951.14
  • Russell 2000 is down -38.05 points or -1.91% at 1953.41. The low reached 1952.41