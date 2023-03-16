Major US indices are trading lower in early US trading. A snapshot of the market 20 minutes into the opening is showing:

Dow Industrial Average it down -2030 point of -0.71% at 31646

S&P index -17.5 points or -0.45% at 3874

NASDAQ index -37.2-0.32% at 11398.35

US yields remain lower:

two year 3.907% -6.8 basis points

five year yield 3.506% -7.7 basis points

10 year yield 3.419% -7.5 basis points

30 year 3.622% -6.6 basis points

The USDJPY moved lower on the lower rates with the price breaking 132.00 and reaching 131.70 in the process. There is support between 131.296 and 131.567, but the prices back above the 132.00 level at 132.12 currently.

The EURUSD trade at one of 5.90 ahead of the ECB's press conference.