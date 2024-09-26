The major stock indices are trading higher in early US trading. China's stimulus measures this week have helped to advance stocks.

AliBaba the is trading up 7.44%

PDD Holdings is trading up 10.80%

JD.com is trading up 12.32%

Baidu is up 9.37%

iShare MSCI and ETF is trading up 8.09%

A snapshot of the US indices is currently showing:

Dow industrial average up to 28.05 points or 0.54% at 42142.80. The all-time high price extended to 42299.64 earlier this week

S&P index is trading up 36.09 points or 0.63% at 5758.35. It reached a new intraday high of 5767.37 today

NASDAQ index is up 191.27 points or 1.06% at 18273.48. The NASDAQ index is within around 2.25% of all-time record high

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 24.93 points or 1.13% at 2222.38