The major US stock indices are open and trading higher on the day, but there also off the earlier premarket levels seen in the early New York session. Six minutes into the opening, the major indices or showing:

Dow industrial average up 118.09 points or 0.35% at 33420.03

S&P index up 38.85 points or 0.93% at 4222.82

NASDAQ index up 177.49 points or 1.42% at 12666.42

Russell 2000 up 19.09 points or 1.01% at 1903.13

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $1.11 or 0.06% at $1886.68

crude oil is trading down $0.29 at $101.73

bitcoin is trading at $39,400 up $144 on the day

two year yield is at 2.623%, up 3.0 basis points

10 year is at 2.842%, +0.8 basis points

30 year is at 2.917% down 0.7 basis points