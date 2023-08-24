The US stocks are trading higher but some profit-taking is being seen in the NASDAQ index. Nvidia which was up as much as 8% in early premarket trading, is still up 4.81% but it's not 8%.

A snapshot the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average of 18.03 points or 0.05% at 34491.02

S&P index up 9.60 points or 0.22% at 4445.62

NASDAQ index up 39.94 points or 0.29% at 13670.98

looking at some individual stocks:

Nvidia is trading up $22.92 or 4.86% at $494.08

AMD shares are now down to $1.01 or -0.92% $108.43

Microsoft is trading up $2.69 or 0.82% or $329.69

Apple is trading down $-1.24 or -0.68% at $179.87. It was trading around $184 and premarket trading.

US rates are putting a damper on stocks (or so it seems) as focus shifts toward Jackson Hole and central bank policy. Fed Powell speaks tomorrow at 10:05 AM ET.

2 year yield 5.007% +5.6 basis points

5 year yield 4.400%, +3.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.215%, +1.7 basis points

30 year yield of 4.280%, -0.4 basis points

in other markets: