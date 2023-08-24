The US stocks are trading higher but some profit-taking is being seen in the NASDAQ index. Nvidia which was up as much as 8% in early premarket trading, is still up 4.81% but it's not 8%.
A snapshot the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average of 18.03 points or 0.05% at 34491.02
- S&P index up 9.60 points or 0.22% at 4445.62
- NASDAQ index up 39.94 points or 0.29% at 13670.98
looking at some individual stocks:
- Nvidia is trading up $22.92 or 4.86% at $494.08
- AMD shares are now down to $1.01 or -0.92% $108.43
- Microsoft is trading up $2.69 or 0.82% or $329.69
- Apple is trading down $-1.24 or -0.68% at $179.87. It was trading around $184 and premarket trading.
US rates are putting a damper on stocks (or so it seems) as focus shifts toward Jackson Hole and central bank policy. Fed Powell speaks tomorrow at 10:05 AM ET.
- 2 year yield 5.007% +5.6 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.400%, +3.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.215%, +1.7 basis points
- 30 year yield of 4.280%, -0.4 basis points
in other markets:
- Crude oil remains below the $79 level in trades down $1.05 or -1.33% at $77.84
- Gold is trading down $1 or -0.06% at $1914.12
- Silver is down $0.13 or -0.54% at $24.16
- Bitcoin is trading fairly steady at $26,300