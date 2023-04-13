The US PPI data showed YoY input cost falling to 2.7%. That is good news for CPI down the road, and as Adam points out, the pendulum has swung back to the downside on inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term (read his post here).

The initial jobs claims also supported that argument as it showed weakness as well.

The US stocks are taking the lower growth/inflation news in stride and are mostly higher especially in the NASDAQ stocks as investors tilt toward a soft landing scenario (and lower rates). Of course, things can move the other way if soft moves to hard and the US economy heads into a deeper recession as a result of overly restrictive Fed policy. The Dow Industrial Average is hedging that argument as it trades marginally lower.

The US treasury market is anticipating lower rates from the Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Read this Term sooner rather than later. The two year yield is back below the 4% level at 3.905%, down -6.8 basis points on the day. The 10 year is down -4.4 basis points to 3.379%. Both are way below the current Fed funds target which has an upper limit of 5%.

A snapshot of the stock market 10 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average is trading down marginally at 33639.67

S&P index is up 11.52 points or 0.28% at 4103.48

NASDAQ index is up 103.45 points or 0.87% at 12032.79

Russell 2000 is up 7.518 points or 0.47% at 1781.21

In other markets: