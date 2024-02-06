The major US stock indices are trading higher on the day with the Dow 30 stocks doing better today.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 132 points or 0.34% at 38509
- S&P index up 12.19 points or 0.25% at 4955
- NASDAQ index up 41.16 points or 0.27% at 15638
The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks are trading up 5.71 points or 0.30% at 1943.
US yields are lower in trading today:
- two year yield 4.445% -2.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.087% -3.5 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.132% -3.1 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.325% -1.9 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading up $0.71 at $73.49
- Gold is rebounding by $5.68 or 0.29% at $2030.65. A lower dollar and lower interest rates are helping.
- Bitcoin is trading at $42,966