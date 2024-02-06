The major US stock indices are trading higher on the day with the Dow 30 stocks doing better today.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 132 points or 0.34% at 38509

S&P index up 12.19 points or 0.25% at 4955

NASDAQ index up 41.16 points or 0.27% at 15638

The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks are trading up 5.71 points or 0.30% at 1943.

US yields are lower in trading today:

two year yield 4.445% -2.7 basis points

5-year yield 4.087% -3.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.132% -3.1 basis points

30-year yield 4.325% -1.9 basis points

Looking at other markets: