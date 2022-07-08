The major US stock  indices  are trading lower in early US trading after the stronger than expected jobs report. The declines are led by the NASDAQ index which is trading down around -1.0% in early trading.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -130 points or -0.42% at 31255
  • S&P -28 points -0.71% at 3874.85
  • NASDAQ index -126 points or -1.08% at 11498
  • Russell 2000-11.92 points or -0.67% at 1757.68

In other markets:

  • gold is trading down $2.70 or -0.15% at $1737.58
  • silver is trading down $0.08 or -0.39% at $19.14
  • bitcoin is trading at $21,227

In the US debt market, yields are higher after the jobs report

  • 2 year yield 3.115%, up 9.3 basis points
  • 5 year 3.123%, up 8.6 basis points
  • 10 year 3.07% up 7.1 basis point
  • 30 year 3.244%, up 5.5 basis point