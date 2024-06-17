Major US indices are trading lower to start the new trading week.
The major three indices are down around 0.15% to 0.25% The NASDAQ is on a five-day win streak with record closes on each of those trading days. The S&P snapped its win streak on Friday with a modest decline.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average -52.60 points or -0.14% at 38536.57
- S&P index -8.68 points or -0.16% at 5422.93
- NASDAQ index -45.80 points or -0.26% at 17643.08
the small-cap Russell 2000 fell -5.85 points or -0.29% at 2000.30.
US yields are higher which is helping to pressure stocks:
- 2-year yield 4.748%, +6.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.299%, +7.4 basis points
- 10- year yield 4.288%, +7.6 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.428%, +7.8 basis points
NY Fed Pres. Williams speaks at 12 noon followed by Fed's Harker at 1 PM