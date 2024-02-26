The major US stock indices are trading marginally higher to start the week. Recall on Friday, both the S&P and Dow industrial average closed at record levels. During the week, the NASDAQ index extended above the all-time high closing level at 16057.44 but could not close above that level during the week.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

there industrial average rose 65.91 points or 0.17% at 39197.45

S&P index rose 7.81 points or 0.15% at 5096.60

NASDAQ index rose 25.45 points or 0.16% at 16022.28

The small-cap Russell 2000 index, is trading above and below unchanged on the day.

Looking at the US debt market, yields have turned higher from earlier in the US session