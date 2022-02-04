The major US stock indices are trading lower nine minutes into the opening:
- Dow industrial average -82.41 points or -0.23% at 35028.76
- S&P index -8.01 points or -0.18% at 4469.42
- NASDAQ index -11.51 points or -0.08% at 13867.31
- Russell 2000-10.67 points or -0.54% at 1980.361
In other markets,:
- crude oil is trading at and $92.74. That's up around $2.50.
- Spot gold is trading down $2.40 at $1802.13
- Bitcoin is trading at $37,690
- The price of natural gas is trading down's eight cents or -1.6% of $4.81
PS: 3 minutes after taking the snapshot of the US stocks, the major indices are now positive:
- Dow up 28 points
- S&P up 11.8 points
- NASDAQ index up 72 points
Markets are very volatile needless to say.