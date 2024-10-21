The major US indices moved higher last week and in doing so extended the win streak to 6 consecutive weeks. That's the longest streak in 2024.

To start the new trading week, stock are marginally lower with declines around -0.10% in the three major indices:

  • Dow industrial average -54 points or -0.13% at 43220
  • S&P index -5.4 points or -0.09% at 5859.39
  • NASDAQ index -10.39 points or -0.05% at 18480.77

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -7.05 points or -0.31% had 2269.

The earnings season heats up a bit next week with Tesla, Boeing, AT&T, and Coca-Cola leading the way.

Monday

After Close:

  • SAP (SAP)
  • Nucor (NUE)
  • Logitech (LOGI)
  • Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

Tuesday

Before Open:

  • Verizon (VZ)
  • General Motors (GM)
  • 3M (MMM)
  • RTX (RTX)
  • Freeport McMoRan (FCX)
  • GE Aerospace (GE)
  • Lockheed Martin (LMT)
  • Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

After Close:

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH)
  • Baker Hughes (BKR)
  • Seagate Technology (STX)
  • Texas Instruments (TXN)

Wednesday

Before Open:

  • Boeing (BA)
  • AT&T (T)
  • Coca-Cola (KO)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
  • CME Group (CME)
  • Boston Scientific (BSX)
  • General Dynamics (GD)

After Close:

  • Tesla (TSLA)
  • Lam Research (LRCX)
  • IBM (IBM)
  • ServiceNow (NOW)
  • Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
  • T-Mobile (TMUS)
  • Sands (LVS)

Thursday

Before Open:

  • American Airlines (AAL)
  • UPS (UPS)
  • Southwest Airlines (LUV)
  • Nasdaq (NDAQ)
  • Carrier (CARR)
  • Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

After Close:

  • Dexcom (DXCM)
  • Deckers Brands (DECK)
  • Western Digital (WDC)
  • Skechers (SKX)

Friday

Before Open:

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
  • Colgate-Palmolive (CL)
  • Piper Sandler (PIPR)

The bigger names are still week or more away:

- Nvidia: November 14
- Meta - October 30
- Apple - October 31
- Amazon - October 31
- Alphabet/Google - October 29
- Microsoft - October 30