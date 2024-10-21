The major US indices moved higher last week and in doing so extended the win streak to 6 consecutive weeks. That's the longest streak in 2024.
To start the new trading week, stock are marginally lower with declines around -0.10% in the three major indices:
- Dow industrial average -54 points or -0.13% at 43220
- S&P index -5.4 points or -0.09% at 5859.39
- NASDAQ index -10.39 points or -0.05% at 18480.77
The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -7.05 points or -0.31% had 2269.
The earnings season heats up a bit next week with Tesla, Boeing, AT&T, and Coca-Cola leading the way.
Monday
After Close:
- SAP (SAP)
- Nucor (NUE)
- Logitech (LOGI)
- Zions Bancorporation (ZION)
Tuesday
Before Open:
- Verizon (VZ)
- General Motors (GM)
- 3M (MMM)
- RTX (RTX)
- Freeport McMoRan (FCX)
- GE Aerospace (GE)
- Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
After Close:
- Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Baker Hughes (BKR)
- Seagate Technology (STX)
- Texas Instruments (TXN)
Wednesday
Before Open:
- Boeing (BA)
- AT&T (T)
- Coca-Cola (KO)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
- CME Group (CME)
- Boston Scientific (BSX)
- General Dynamics (GD)
After Close:
- Tesla (TSLA)
- Lam Research (LRCX)
- IBM (IBM)
- ServiceNow (NOW)
- Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
- T-Mobile (TMUS)
- Sands (LVS)
Thursday
Before Open:
- American Airlines (AAL)
- UPS (UPS)
- Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- Carrier (CARR)
- Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)
After Close:
- Dexcom (DXCM)
- Deckers Brands (DECK)
- Western Digital (WDC)
- Skechers (SKX)
Friday
Before Open:
- New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- Colgate-Palmolive (CL)
- Piper Sandler (PIPR)
The bigger names are still week or more away:
- Nvidia: November 14
- Meta - October 30
- Apple - October 31
- Amazon - October 31
- Alphabet/Google - October 29
- Microsoft - October 30