The major US indices moved higher last week and in doing so extended the win streak to 6 consecutive weeks. That's the longest streak in 2024.

To start the new trading week, stock are marginally lower with declines around -0.10% in the three major indices:

Dow industrial average -54 points or -0.13% at 43220

S&P index -5.4 points or -0.09% at 5859.39

NASDAQ index -10.39 points or -0.05% at 18480.77

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -7.05 points or -0.31% had 2269.

The earnings season heats up a bit next week with Tesla, Boeing, AT&T, and Coca-Cola leading the way.

Monday

After Close:

SAP (SAP)

Nucor (NUE)

Logitech (LOGI)

Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

Tuesday

Before Open:

Verizon (VZ)

General Motors (GM)

3M (MMM)

RTX (RTX)

Freeport McMoRan (FCX)

GE Aerospace (GE)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

After Close:

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Baker Hughes (BKR)

Seagate Technology (STX)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Wednesday

Before Open:

Boeing (BA)

AT&T (T)

Coca-Cola (KO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

CME Group (CME)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

General Dynamics (GD)

After Close:

Tesla (TSLA)

Lam Research (LRCX)

IBM (IBM)

ServiceNow (NOW)

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

T-Mobile (TMUS)

Sands (LVS)

Thursday

Before Open:

American Airlines (AAL)

UPS (UPS)

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Carrier (CARR)

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

After Close:

Dexcom (DXCM)

Deckers Brands (DECK)

Western Digital (WDC)

Skechers (SKX)

Friday

Before Open:

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Piper Sandler (PIPR)

The bigger names are still week or more away:

- Nvidia: November 14

- Meta - October 30

- Apple - October 31

- Amazon - October 31

- Alphabet/Google - October 29

- Microsoft - October 30