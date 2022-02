The major US indices are trading mixed in early trading for the day. The NASDAQ is lower while the Dow and S&P are marginally higher. The snapshot seven minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 56 points or 0.17% at 35193

S&P index up 7.6 points or 0.17% 4522.95

NASDAQ index is down 15 point -0.10% at 14225.