The major US indices are trading mixed in early US trading. The Dow industrial average is leading the way to the upside. The S&P is up marginally. The NASDAQ index is lower and the Russell 2000 is near unchanged. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 184 points or 0.63% at 29484.80

S&P index is up 5.16 points or 0.14% at 3644.58

NASDAQ index is down -49 points or -0.47% at 10596

Russell 2000 is down -2.02 points or -0.12% at 1700.11

The S&P index will have the 200 week moving average a focus in trading this week. That level currently comes in at 3599.58 (call 3600). A close back below that level would be more bearish.

Two weeks ago, the index closed just below the level. Last week the Monday Tuesday surge was followed by Wednesday-Thursday-Friday decline, but the index was still up on the week. A move below that level would increase the bearish bias once again.

S&P index approaches its 200 week moving average