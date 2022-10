The US stocks are trading mixed in early US trading. The S&P and Nasdaq are looking to snap a 5-day losing streak.

A snapshot of the market is showing:

Dow is trading up 140 points or 0.48% at 29379.34

S&P is trading up 17.54 points or 0.49% at 3606.37

Nasdaq is trading up 63.77 points or 0.61% at 10489.96

Russell 2000 is trading down -6.3915 or -0.38% at 1686.53

The S&P is trading above and below the 200 week MA near 3600.