As the North American session trading gets underway, the major indices are mixed. Expect volatile trading as the market digests the next moves after the largest declines since the end of 2022 for the broader S&P and NASDAQ indices yesterday. Japan's Nikkei index also fell the most since 2021. So markets are unsettled:

A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average +87.85 points or 0.23% at 39936.68

S&P index up 4.43 points or 0.09% at 5431.44

NASDAQ index down -6.58 points or -0.03% at 17334

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 9.59 points or 0.44% at 2204.17

US yields are lower with a more negative yield curve:

2 year yield 4.408%, -0.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.123%, -2.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.246%, -3.9 basis points

30-year yield 4.500%, -4.9 basis points

In other markets: