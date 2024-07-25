As the North American session trading gets underway, the major indices are mixed. Expect volatile trading as the market digests the next moves after the largest declines since the end of 2022 for the broader S&P and NASDAQ indices yesterday. Japan's Nikkei index also fell the most since 2021. So markets are unsettled:
A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average +87.85 points or 0.23% at 39936.68
- S&P index up 4.43 points or 0.09% at 5431.44
- NASDAQ index down -6.58 points or -0.03% at 17334
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 9.59 points or 0.44% at 2204.17
US yields are lower with a more negative yield curve:
- 2 year yield 4.408%, -0.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.123%, -2.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.246%, -3.9 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.500%, -4.9 basis points
In other markets:
- crude oil is trading down $0.92 or -1.2% at $76.68, but off it's low at $76.04
- Gold is trading down $-28.95 or -1.2% at $2368.40
- silver is down $-1.22 or -4.23% at $27.67.
- Bitcoin is trading at $64,058 after falling to a low of $63,806.