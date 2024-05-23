Major US indices are trading mixed at the open and flow of funds heads into the Dow and large-cap tech stocks after Nvidia's earnings. Dow industrial average moves lower. S&P index trades higher and at a new record level.

Dow Industrial Average was -150 points or -0.39% at 39515

S&P index +20.75 points or 0.39% at 5327.95

NASDAQ index up 171.91 points or 1.03% at 16974

Shares of Nvidia are trading up $87 or 9.19% at $1037. Super Micro Computers are also up strongly with a gain of 10.5% or $91.90 at $965.

Snowflake which was trading higher in premarket trading and opening higher (high price reached $168.80 )has now turned into negative territory down -3.20%.

There are some other mixed signals with Apple shares down -0.52%. Microsoft is up 0.32%. Google is up 0.90%. Tesla is down -0.93%.