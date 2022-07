US equities were flat coming into New York trade but put up another strong day as Treasury yields sank after the ECB. Stocks finished the day at the best levels, led by the Nasdaq. It's the third day of impressive gains and the chart is looking better and better.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 up 40 points, or 1.0%, to 4003

Nasdaq +1.4%

DJIA +0.5%

Russell 2000 -0.1%