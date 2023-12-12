The major US indices are up again.

Dow at the highest level since January 2022, and around 1% from all time highs for the index. The Nasdaq led the way today.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average is up 173.01 points or 0.48% at 36577.95
  • S&P index is up 21.26 points or 0.46% at 4643.69
  • Nasdaq index is up 100.91 points or 0.70% at 14533.40
  • Russell 2000 was not so fortunate with a -2.41 point decline or -0.13% at 1881.26

Yesterday, the so-called Magnificent 7 all fell. Today, all except Tesla and Alphabet outperformed:

  • META: Closing Price $334.21, $ Change +$8.93, % Change +2.75%
  • NVDA: Closing Price $476.65, $ Change +$10.38, % Change +2.23%
  • AMZN: Closing Price $147.35, $ Change +$1.52, % Change +1.04%
  • MSFT: Closing Price $374.34, $ Change +$3.04, % Change +0.82%
  • AAPL: Closing Price $194.61, $ Change +$1.46, % Change +0.76%
  • GOOGL: Closing Price $132.49, $ Change -$0.80, % Change -0.60%
  • TSLA: Closing Price $237.01, $ Change -$2.73, % Change -1.14%

Looking at the S&P components, information technology led the way with the 0.83% gain. The energy sector was a blanket with a decline of -1.35%. Crude oil futures got hammered today falling $-2.55.

  • Information Technology Sector: Closing Price $3344.07, $ Change +$27.46, % Change +0.83%
  • Financials Sector: Closing Price $607.18, $ Change +$4.30, % Change +0.71%
  • Materials Sector: Closing Price $520.42, $ Change +$2.93, % Change +0.57%
  • Healthcare Sector: Closing Price $1552.28, $ Change +$7.19, % Change +0.47%
  • Industrials Sector: Closing Price $931.50, $ Change +$4.25, % Change +0.46%
  • Consumer Discretionary Sector: Closing Price $1376.61, $ Change +$5.49, % Change +0.40%
  • Telecommunications Sector: Closing Price $235.47, $ Change +$0.44, % Change +0.19%
  • Consumer Staples Sector: Closing Price $747.18, $ Change +$2.30, % Change +0.31%
  • Real Estate Sector: Closing Price $237.64, $ Change -$0.11, % Change -0.05%
  • Utilities Sector: Closing Price $320.38, $ Change -$1.29, % Change -0.40%
  • Energy Sector: Closing Price $615.55, $ Change -$8.43, % Change -1.35%