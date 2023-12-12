The major US indices are up again.

Dow at the highest level since January 2022, and around 1% from all time highs for the index. The Nasdaq led the way today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average is up 173.01 points or 0.48% at 36577.95

S&P index is up 21.26 points or 0.46% at 4643.69

Nasdaq index is up 100.91 points or 0.70% at 14533.40

Russell 2000 was not so fortunate with a -2.41 point decline or -0.13% at 1881.26

Yesterday, the so-called Magnificent 7 all fell. Today, all except Tesla and Alphabet outperformed:

META: Closing Price $334.21, $ Change +$8.93, % Change +2.75%

NVDA: Closing Price $476.65, $ Change +$10.38, % Change +2.23%

AMZN: Closing Price $147.35, $ Change +$1.52, % Change +1.04%

MSFT: Closing Price $374.34, $ Change +$3.04, % Change +0.82%

AAPL: Closing Price $194.61, $ Change +$1.46, % Change +0.76%

GOOGL: Closing Price $132.49, $ Change -$0.80, % Change -0.60%

TSLA: Closing Price $237.01, $ Change -$2.73, % Change -1.14%

Looking at the S&P components, information technology led the way with the 0.83% gain. The energy sector was a blanket with a decline of -1.35%. Crude oil futures got hammered today falling $-2.55.