The major US indices are up again.
Dow at the highest level since January 2022, and around 1% from all time highs for the index. The Nasdaq led the way today.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average is up 173.01 points or 0.48% at 36577.95
- S&P index is up 21.26 points or 0.46% at 4643.69
- Nasdaq index is up 100.91 points or 0.70% at 14533.40
- Russell 2000 was not so fortunate with a -2.41 point decline or -0.13% at 1881.26
Yesterday, the so-called Magnificent 7 all fell. Today, all except Tesla and Alphabet outperformed:
- META: Closing Price $334.21, $ Change +$8.93, % Change +2.75%
- NVDA: Closing Price $476.65, $ Change +$10.38, % Change +2.23%
- AMZN: Closing Price $147.35, $ Change +$1.52, % Change +1.04%
- MSFT: Closing Price $374.34, $ Change +$3.04, % Change +0.82%
- AAPL: Closing Price $194.61, $ Change +$1.46, % Change +0.76%
- GOOGL: Closing Price $132.49, $ Change -$0.80, % Change -0.60%
- TSLA: Closing Price $237.01, $ Change -$2.73, % Change -1.14%
Looking at the S&P components, information technology led the way with the 0.83% gain. The energy sector was a blanket with a decline of -1.35%. Crude oil futures got hammered today falling $-2.55.
- Information Technology Sector: Closing Price $3344.07, $ Change +$27.46, % Change +0.83%
- Financials Sector: Closing Price $607.18, $ Change +$4.30, % Change +0.71%
- Materials Sector: Closing Price $520.42, $ Change +$2.93, % Change +0.57%
- Healthcare Sector: Closing Price $1552.28, $ Change +$7.19, % Change +0.47%
- Industrials Sector: Closing Price $931.50, $ Change +$4.25, % Change +0.46%
- Consumer Discretionary Sector: Closing Price $1376.61, $ Change +$5.49, % Change +0.40%
- Telecommunications Sector: Closing Price $235.47, $ Change +$0.44, % Change +0.19%
- Consumer Staples Sector: Closing Price $747.18, $ Change +$2.30, % Change +0.31%
- Real Estate Sector: Closing Price $237.64, $ Change -$0.11, % Change -0.05%
- Utilities Sector: Closing Price $320.38, $ Change -$1.29, % Change -0.40%
- Energy Sector: Closing Price $615.55, $ Change -$8.43, % Change -1.35%