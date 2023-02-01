The major stock indices are whipping around.

EURUSD is above the swing area on the daily chart
  • GBPUSD: GBPUSD has moved up to test the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.2358 and 1.23617 respectively. The high price just reached 1.23619. The current price is trading at 1.2359.
GBPUSD moves above the 100/200 hour MA
  • USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved below the swing lows from January 23 and January 26 near 129.012. The low price has reached 128.96. Traders will now be watching the 129.012 area as a potential ceiling. Stay below is more bearish.
USDJPY falls below the floor at 129.01

