The major US stock  indices  are whipping around after Vice chair Brainards comments focused on the Fed's mission to stop inflation with a September pause not likely.

The major indices are mixed. The Dow industrial average and S&P index are lower while the  NASDAQ  index has pushed back into positive territory. Price action today is up and down.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average down -210.32 points or -0.64% at 32602.92
  • S&P index down -10.84 points or -0.26% at 4090.40
  • NASDAQ index up +27 points or 0.23% at 12021.49
  • Russell 2000 up +11.91 points or 0.64% at 1866.73

Taking a look at other markets:

  • spot gold is up $21.46 or 1.16% at $1867.40
  • spot silver is up $0.37 or 1.75% at $22.18
  • crude oil is back higher despite the higher than expected OPEC production increase.. The price is currently trading at $115.20. That's near unchanged but well off the low for the day at $111.23
  • bitcoin is trading back below the $30,000 level at $29,909

In the US debt market yields are mixed:

  • 2 year 2.645%, -1.8 basis points
  • 5 year 2.916%, -2.4 basis points
  • 10 year 2.918%, -1.2 basis points
  • 30 year 3.088%, +1.2 basis points