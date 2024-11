Spoos

The S&P 500 is on a three-day winning streak as the market sorts out the election. The index hit a record high at 5983 yesterday but futures point to a 4 point decline at the open.

I spoke to Reuters yesterday and highlighted the dynamic:

The market is pricing in a return of the first version of Trump, not the guy who is saying he's putting on 10 percent across-the-board tariffs," said Button.

I think the optimism can continue but it's going to be a bumpy four years.