The long-touted US student debt plan from the White House is coming tomorrow, according to reports.

The details will be key but earlier leaks suggest the White House has been looking at $10,000 in cancelation for borrowers who earning under $125,000.

In terms of the economy, that could free up some money for consumer spending but it's tricky to model out. I wonder if it could breathe life back into the US housing market as well. On the debt side, it would also add slightly to US bond supply but not meaningfully.