Posting this as a reminder ICYMI that ...:
Clocks went back an hour.
If you trade US or Canadian markets you may need to adjust your local start times.
As for equity index futures, ES, YM & NQ are each up around 0.2% on open:
Also as a reminder, speaking this week are:
- Federal Reserve Chair Powell
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda
- European Central Bank President Lagarde
- Bank of England Governor Bailey
Other events coming up in the week ahead: