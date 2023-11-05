Posting this as a reminder ICYMI that ...:

Clocks went back an hour.

If you trade US or Canadian markets you may need to adjust your local start times.

As for equity index futures, ES, YM & NQ are each up around 0.2% on open:

Also as a reminder, speaking this week are:

Federal Reserve Chair Powell

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

European Central Bank President Lagarde

Bank of England Governor Bailey

Other events coming up in the week ahead: