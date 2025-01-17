The US Supreme Court rules against TikToks challenge to law that would force a sale or ban the app in United States.

Does TikTok get banned on Sunday. The Biden Administration said they would not let it go black on Sunday (i.e. enforce the law). They are passing the buck to the Trump administration.

Trump has said he does not want it banned but wants to broker a deal that would satisfy the risks. How that all plays out, we will find out on Tuesday after the Monday holiday (that will be the start).

Xi does not want ByteDance to sell it.

US says, they are gathering important US data that is a national security concern. Both houses of Congress voted on the banning of the app as-is in the hands of an adversary.

Let me guess, Elon Musk will ultimately be the owner.