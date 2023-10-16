The Washington Post reports that the US will announced eased sanctions on Venezuelan oil tomorrow.

This one has been rumored for awhile with the deal centering around fair elections for an ease on some sanctions. Oil has faded on the report though.

The sanctions relief is to be announced after Maduro’s government and Venezuela’s U.S.-backed opposition sign an agreement to include commitments by the socialist government to allow a freer vote in 2024, the people said

Biden cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office and now he's going to Venezuela to get the same oil. Wonderful.