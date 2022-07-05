Chief US diplomat for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink remarks regarding the meeting to come between US Secretary of State Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi:

  • Top priority with Blinken's meeting with Chinese foreign minister is to underscore the US commitment to diplomacy and maintaining open lines of communication
  • Expects Blinken will raise human rights in meeting with China's Wang Yi

China is very sensitive to the issue of its human rights abuses being brought up. Blinken doing so will keep the strains between the two countries on the front burner. China has a habit of bullying US allies when they disagree with the US. The US is too big to bully so China takes it out on smaller countries. At the margin then this is a negative for the AUD.

