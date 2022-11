The US treasury will complete their auction cycle for the week a day early as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. They will auction off $35 billion of 7 year notes at the top of the hour. The current yield is around 3.883%.

The six-month averages of the major components shows:

bid to cover 2.57X

Tail -0.4 basis points

Directs 19.6%

Indirects 68.7%

Dealers 11.7%

The last auction high yield came in at 4.027% with a tail of 1.1 basis points.